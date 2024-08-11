CSIR UGC NET 2024: Window To Challenge Provisional Answer Key Closing Today

CSIR UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to challenge the provisional answer key of the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 today. Candidates who wish to raise objections to the provisional answer key can do so by visiting the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. This fee is non-refundable and can be paid using a Debit or Credit Card or Net Banking.

The official notification reads: "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If a candidate's challenge is found to be correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to the responses of all candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final."

Exam Pattern

The exam comprises five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Details such as course codes, eligibility criteria, question paper format, fees, etc., can be found in the information bulletin on the exam website.

CSIR UGC NET is conducted to screen candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has entrusted the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the task of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam. The exam is conducted in December and June in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.



