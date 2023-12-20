City Slip For Research Fellowship Exam Released, Check Steps To Download

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam City Slip: It contains information about the examination venue.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for CSIR UGC NET 2023. Those who have applied for the exam can obtain the city slip from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, by using their login credentials, which include the application number and date of birth. The examination will be held on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023. The slip contains information about the examination venue.

The examination aims to select candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) scholarship and assess their eligibility for lectureships.

It includes five papers: Life Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth Sciences - each carrying 200 marks. The examination will be conducted in Hindi and English, with a three-hour duration for completion.

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2023 - Steps to download: