CSEET October 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CSEET October 2026 exam schedule on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the October session can now check the subject-wise timetable and plan their preparation accordingly. As per the official notification, the CSEET October 2026 exams will be conducted from October 1 to October 6, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode, and all papers will be conducted in the afternoon session.

CSEET October 2026 Exam Dates

ICSI has released the detailed timetable for the October 2026 session. The examination timing for all subjects will be 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM. Check the complete schedule below:

October 1, 2026 (Thursday): Business Communication

October 3, 2026 (Saturday): Fundamentals of Accounting

October 5, 2026 (Monday): Economic and Business Environment

October 6, 2026 (Tuesday): Business Law and Management (OMR Based)

Important Instructions for CSEET October 2026

According to the official schedule, candidates will be provided 15 minutes of extra time for reading the question paper before the commencement of the examination. The reading time will be available from 2:30 PM to 2:45 PM.

Candidates must ensure that they reach the examination centre well before the reporting time. It is also advisable to keep track of official announcements regarding admit cards and examination guidelines.

Also Check: ICSI Company Secretary December 2026 Exam Dates

What Candidates Should Do Next

As the CSEET October 2026 exam dates are now announced, candidates should begin final revisions and prepare according to the subject-wise schedule. A structured study plan can help candidates cover important topics and complete revision before the examinations begin.

Candidates can access the detailed schedule and other examination-related updates through the official ICSI website.