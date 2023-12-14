Mock Test For Company Secretary Entrance Exam To Be Held On Jan 3-4, Check Other Guidelines

ompany Secretary Executive Entrance Test.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a set of guidelines for students who will be appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to be held on January 6 in remote proctored mode. Before appearing in the CSEET, the candidates are required to appear in the mock test to familiarize themselves with the remote proctoring process. The mock test is scheduled for January 3 and 4, 2024.

Detailed information about appearing in the mock test will be sent to candidates separately.

Here are the instructions that the institute has released for the students to keep in mind while appearing in the exam.

CSEET will be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centres. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test using their own laptop or desktop from home or other convenient and isolated place. The students will not be allowed to appear in the exam by using mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc.

The students will be required to properly download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop beforehand as directed for the CSEET. SEBLite will not be uninstalled till CSEET is completed/submitted successfully.

The duration of the CSEET will be for two hours. The exam will be conducted in computer-based CSEET in MCQ pattern. The paper will have three sections namely- Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. Each of these sections will have 35 questions of 50 marks each.

The candidates must verify the details on their admit cards immediately after taking the print-out from the website of the institute.

Candidates will be continuously monitored through video/audio mode by the supervisor, known as proctor in the same manner as if they are appearing in the examination at examination centres.

Candidates are required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the test. Similarly no candidate will be permitted to finish the test until the completion of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.

The students will not be allowed to leave the test until its submission. They will not be given any break during the test.

The result of candidates will be withheld or cancelled if they are found violating any of the instructions regarding conduct of CSEET