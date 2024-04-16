Important Guidelines For Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on May 4, 2024. The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. Ahead of the CSEET 2024, the institute has released a set of guidelines that should be followed by the applicants.

Immediately after taking the print-out of the admit card, candidates are advised to verify all the instructions from the website of the institute. They must check their name, photograph, signature, admission number, date and timings of test, etc. In case of any discrepancy, the same should be brought to the notice of the institute within two days of issuance of admit card.

CSEET should be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centres. Candidates are allowed to appear for the CSEET using their own laptop or desktop from home or any other convenient and isolated place. They will not be allowed to appear in CSEET through their mobile phone, tablet, palmtop, etc.

They will be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their laptop or desktop as per the link provided to them in due course of time at the registered email ID of the candidates for the mock and live test separately by using credentials (User ID and password).

The duration of CSEET should be two hours, i.e. 120 minutes.

Candidates will be continuously monitored through video / audio mode by the supervisor, known as proctor in the same manner as if they are appearing in the examination at centre.

The system will immediately alert the online live proctor in case it finds the following disturbances in the online entrance exam:

Focus changed to a different window: Candidate tabs out of the examination taking window.

Browser not supported: Candidate is using an older browser version.

Webcam is disabled: Candidates webcam is switched off or disabled.

Face is not visible in the camera: Candidate is not looking into the camera or stays away/blocks the camera view.

Several faces in front of the camera: There are other people along with the candidate.

Face does not match the profile: Candidate giving the examination is not the same person whose photo was captured in before starting the examination and as per the admit card.

Microphone switched off /muted or its volume is low: Candidate has switched off /muted the microphone.

Conversation or noise in the background: System has captured background noise.

Screen activities are not shared: Candidate has stopped screen share activity.

Second display is used: Additional display like extended monitor has been connected.

Full-screen mode is disabled: Candidate has disabled full screen mode

Candidates are required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of test. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the test and no candidate will be permitted to finish the test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.