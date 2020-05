ICSI Releases Revised Dates For CS June 2020 Exam

ICSI has released the revised dates for CS June 2020 exam

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the revised schedule for CS June 2020 exam. The Institute, on April 30, had notified that the CS June exams were postponed and will be held in July instead. The council has released the exam schedule for Foundation programme, Executive programme, Professional programme, and PMQ programme.

ICSI, on April 30, notified that CS June exams would commence from July 6 instead of June 1. The institute has reserved July 17, 18, and 19 to meet any exigency.

"The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, after due consideration of the prevalent situation and subsequent lockdown, due to Covid 19, has decided to postpone its Examinations (June-2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 1st June, 2020 to 10th June 2020," said a notice released by ICSI.

The exam for CS Foundation programme will be held on July 11 and July 12. The CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be held from July 6 to July 16. The exam for PMQ Course in Corporate Governance will be held on July 11. The exam for Foundation course will be held in online mode.

Meanwhile, the lockdown which was supposed to end on May 3 was extended again for a period of two weeks beyond May 4. The lockdown extension is expected to affect pending academic examinations, classes and other academic activities.

