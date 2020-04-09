Rajasthan Government Orders Schools Not To Take Advance Fees From Students During Lockdown

The state government has also directed the schools to promote students.

The Rajasthan government has ordered schools not to take fees in advance from students till COVID-19 lockdown continues. The schools have been barred from taking three months' advance fee. Today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a video conference with education ministers and officials, reviewed the status of the academic session and preparations for the upcoming session in all educational institutions, including schools, colleges during the lockdown.

Mr Gehlot said that schools will not debar any student from attending classes due to lack of fees.

The state government has also directed the schools to promote students. Except students of class 10 and class 12, others will be promoted to the next higher class this year.

In the video conference, he also said that summer vacation can be declared in higher education and technical education institutes from April 15.

The CM took the decisions with officials and state ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Govind Singh Dotasara and Subhas Garg.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said a five-member committee has been formed to decide the exam schedule of universities.

Govind Singh Dotasara, the school education minister, said school books have been made online.

Minister of State for Technical Education, Subhash Garg told the CM that mid-semester exams in technical institutions have been conducted online and a YouTube channel has been launched to provide e-content to students. He said over 600 lectures have been uploaded on the channel.

The conference was also attended by Chief Secretary DB Gupta, Government Secretary Higher Education Shuchi Sharma, Government Secretary School Education Mrs. Manju Rajpal and Commissioner College Education Pradeep Borad.

