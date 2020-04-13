PM Modi Hails 'DAV Family' For Contributing To PM CARES Fund

The PM has shared a message on microblogging platform Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Monday hailed the DAV family for contributing to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES fund), a public charitable trust that has been set up recently for dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to those affected.

"Be it education or community service, the DAV family has always had a positive impact in the lives of several people. As India is in the midst of battling COVID-19, the DAV family contributing to PM-CARES is an appreciable gesture," the PM has tweeted.

As per a report carried by The Tribune, the DAV College Managing Committee donated Rs 5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. "This includes one-day salary of our staff. Our institutions in some states have provided their premises for making arrangements for self-quarantine of people who have migrated from cities to their native places." it quotes Punam Suri, president of the committee saying.

The DAV College Managing Committee manages over 900 educational institutions in the country.

