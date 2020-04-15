AMU Mulls 'Online Examinations'

The VC said priority will be given to the final year students and admission tests for various programmes

In the wake of the extended lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor pointed out that the university is exploring various alternate modes of conducting examinations, including 'Online Examinations', if possible, particularly for final year students.

The Vice Chancellor said that the University will give priority to the final year students and admission tests for various programmes as these issues are linked to public health concerns during the Coronavirus pandemic and will be considered after due consultations depending upon how the situation unfolds.

In a letter addressed to AMU teachers, students and their parents and the AMU Fraternity, Prof Mansoor informed that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), and University Grants Commission (UGC) have already constituted two expert committees to look into the matter.

"One of these committees has been constituted for matters regarding 'Online Teaching' and 'Online Examination', while the other is working to chalk out an 'Academic Calendar' to deal with schedule of admissions and other issues," said the Vice Chancellor.

He added that the report of these two expert committees are expected soon and decisions will be taken accordingly in the best interests of students in the given difficult circumstances.

"These are not ideal times and solutions may also not be ideal," said the Vice Chancellor.

Addressing the AMU teaching staff, the Vice Chancellor said: "For teachers, the current challenges should be translated into opportunities to acquire new skills in virtual teaching-learning-evaluation methods. The teachers who are engaging online classes through Google Classroom, Google Hangouts, Jitsi, Zoom etc. deserve appreciation, and others are encouraged to follow suit without further delay."

He urged the teaching and non-teaching staff and students to strictly follow social distancing and lockdown guidelines of the Government and to take care of personal hygiene by regularly washing hands, wearing masks at public places and disinfecting surfaces.

