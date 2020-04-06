COVID-19: JNCASR develops versatile coating to stop spread of viruses

An antimicrobial coating, developed by Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bangalore, an autonomous institute under Department of Science & Technology (DST), has shown excellent results in tackling the spread of deadly influenza virus, the root cause of severe respiratory infections, by inactivating large loads of influenza virus.

The Science and Engineering Research Board, a unit of the DST is supporting the further development of this coating for the country's war against COVID-19, a statement from the Ministry of Science said.

The proven efficiency of the coating in 100% destruction of influenza virus (an enveloped virus) shows that the coating may be effective in destroying COVID 19 - another enveloped virus upon contact, the statement said.

The technology which is simple and hence do not require skilled personnel for its development is already set to be tested against COVD 19.

If found to be active, a number of PPEs, such as masks, gowns, gloves, face shields, used by doctors and nurses can be coated with it, imparting enhanced protection and safety to them.

This will aid them to fight the battle against COVID 19 more effectively.

"It is very heartening that the best of our research institutions globally acknowledged for deep strengths in basic sciences are also increasingly translating their knowledge into challenging and useful applications.

"This product from JNCASR is a compelling example of that. I don't any doubt that we will see many more successful examples with the adequate help by industry in manufacturing", said Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

The technology has been developed by Prof Jayanta Haldar's group at JNCASR including Sreyan Ghosh, Dr Riya Mukherjee and Dr Debajyoti Basak.

