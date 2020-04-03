Identifying Vegetables, Storytelling Among Online Lessons For Delhi Government School Students

COVID-19: Identifying vegetables, storytelling among online lessons for Delhi govt school students

The first phase of online learning activities for the students of Delhi government schools up to Class 8 has been launched, with different activities being sent to parents through text messages in the wake of the nationwide lockdown till April 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday.

The city government also plans to start live online classes for senior students, they added.

"Namaste. It is important that the studies of your child are not hampered due to the shutdown of schools. That is why we will be sending a new activity to you everyday. I would request you to do that activity with your child," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a text message sent out to parents on April 1.

According to a Delhi government official, Friday's activity was sent out to 28,663 parents of kindergarten students, asking the kids to identify the vegetables cooked at home and draw and colour pictures of the same.

"Through this activity, the message to the parents was to see any item in the household as potential learning material. Another exercise for the students of Classes 1 and 2 was sent on Friday to encourage them to estimate the number of items available at home, which they can hold in their hand, and then actually hold them.

"With an aim to connect with the elders of their families through stories, the students of Classes 3 to 5 were assigned the task to listen to a story from their grandparents and parents of their time," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)