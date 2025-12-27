Correction Window Open For CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026

- CBSE opened correction window for DRQ2026 application from December 29-30, 2025
- Corrections allowed only for minor spelling, qualifications, photo, signature, and application number
- No changes allowed for mobile number, email, exam center, gender, nationality, or ID details
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the correction window for candidates who applied for the Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ2026). Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to make changes to their application forms from December 29-30, 2025. The modifications in the window will be allowed until 11:59 pm.
Candidates who have successfully submitted their complete online application form along with payment of the requisite fees within the stipulated period of application registration will be allowed to make corrections. CBSE noted that this is a one-time facility provided to candidates to avoid hardship. Candidates are therefore advised to make corrections very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be provided.
An official notification by CBSE reads, "After the closing date for receipt of online applications, i.e., December 27, 2025 (11:59 pm), candidates will be provided a two-day edit window, as per the schedule given below, to enable candidates to correct or modify any incorrect particulars filled by them in the online application form."
Fields allowed for correction
- Candidate name (Minor spelling)
- Father's/Mother's Name (Spelling corrections only)
- Educational Qualifications
- Photograph and Signature upload
- Application number
- Date of Birth
- Category/Sub-Category
- Option to apply for multiple posts and corresponding fee address
Fields not allowed for correction
- Registered Mobile number
- Registered Email ID
- Examination Centre/City
- Gender
- Nationality
- Identity proof details
- Aadhaar/Passport/Voter ID
- Correspondence/Permanent