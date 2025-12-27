Correction Window Open For CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the correction window for candidates who applied for the Direct Recruitment Quota Examination 2026 (DRQ2026). Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to make changes to their application forms from December 29-30, 2025. The modifications in the window will be allowed until 11:59 pm.

Candidates who have successfully submitted their complete online application form along with payment of the requisite fees within the stipulated period of application registration will be allowed to make corrections. CBSE noted that this is a one-time facility provided to candidates to avoid hardship. Candidates are therefore advised to make corrections very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be provided.

An official notification by CBSE reads, "After the closing date for receipt of online applications, i.e., December 27, 2025 (11:59 pm), candidates will be provided a two-day edit window, as per the schedule given below, to enable candidates to correct or modify any incorrect particulars filled by them in the online application form."

Fields allowed for correction

Candidate name (Minor spelling)

Father's/Mother's Name (Spelling corrections only)

Educational Qualifications

Photograph and Signature upload

Application number

Date of Birth

Category/Sub-Category

Option to apply for multiple posts and corresponding fee address

Fields not allowed for correction