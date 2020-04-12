CISCE To Air Lessons On Television For ICSE, ISC Students During Lockdown

CISCE will air lessons through TV channel for class 9-12 students

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to teach students through the television medium. The Council has entered into a partnership with the television channel, ABP Ananda and will begin teaching online classes. CISCE will be teaching English, mathematics, and Science to students in classes 9 to 12.

The introductory sessions were scheduled on April 11 and April 12 in the afternoon and if the initiative generates enough participation from students, more slots will be added in the future.

CISCE is not the only board to resort to non-conventional methods for teaching students in the lockdown. MHRD has been encouraging educational institutes to make use of SWAYAM portal and SWAYAM Prabha channels for teaching students. SWAYAM Prabha channels are available on Dish TV, Jio TV app, Airtel DTH, and Tata Sky.

Several state boards have launched their own apps or have partnered with ed-tech startups to deliver lessons to students while they are at home due to the lockdown.

With the possibility of lockdown extending further, and a long road to normalcy, the switch to digital modes of learning will only intensify. This, though, does not bode well for students who reside in remote areas with connectivity issues or simply do not have access to means for digital education.

The HRD Ministry, identifying the issues in online education, has recently begun a campaign to invite suggestions from all stakeholders on ways to improve digital education ecosystem including development of course content and delivery of course content.

