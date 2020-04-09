Allahabad University Launches Helpline To Address Mental Health Issues During Lockdown

The helpline comprises contact numbers of 12 faculty members of the University.

Following the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Allahabad University has launched helpline to address mental health issues in students during the lockdown which has been imposed nationwide to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"The University of Allahabad constitutes a helpline for mental health, psychosocial concerns and well being of students in the University with immediate effect," the University said in a notification this week.

The helpline comprises contact numbers of 12 faculty members of the University.

"This helpline is dedicated to reassure the student community to avoid any kind of stress or panic in the prevailing situation vis-a-vis their studies, health and related issues to take all precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of students on the campus and in the hostels," the University said.

"Further this helpline will regularly monitor the students through interaction over phones/ emails, digital and social media platforms and facilitate formation of the COVID-19 help groups of students, headed by hostel wardens/ senior faculty members so as to provide immediate necessary help," it added.

The University has also postponed exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate exams till April 22.

"During the period of national lockdown, it is equally important to address any kind of mental health and psycho-social concerns of student community during and after COVID-19 situation issue," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain had said to vice chancellors in a letter this week.

