Corona Scare: Nursery Schools Shut In Tamil Nadu Till 31 March

The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu has ordered closure of all nursery schools (Pre KG, LKG and UKG) across the state as a precaution against the Corona virus scare that has become pandemic.

Primary schools too would be shut in seven districts along the Tamilnadu - Kerala border: Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris.

As per PTI report a government notification has also said that institutions bordering Kerala, which had reported the most number of coronavirus positive cases in South India, should declare holidays for students upto Class V.

Kerala has reported 22 coronavirus cases, the highest in India and hence the Tamilnadu government is not taking any chances.

Interestingly the state government had argued against closure of schools on Thursday responding to a public interest litigation.

A total of 85 people have tested positive for Corona virus in India. Two people have died due to the virus - a man in Karnataka and a woman in Delhi. A man tested positive in Tamilnadu has recovered and at the moment the state is Corona virus free.

Health officials have screened more than a lakh passengers at airports across the state.

