Constable Sets Up Roadside School For Brother-Sister During Lockdown

A police constable has set up a roadside school for poor children in Uttarakhand

Since the announcement of the lockdown, students across the country are losing out on studies and academic year. The situation is worse for students from economically weaker backgrounds who don't have access to digital learning tools. At times like these, unconventional solutions have come to the fore with unlikely heroes taking the mantle to make sure students who want to learn have a chance to learn.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' shared the story of a police constable who is teaching a pair of brother and sister from an economically weaker background who showed enthusiasm for learning.

"In this time of coronavirus pandemic, our police force is playing an important role," he tweeted originally in Hindi. "After seeing eagerness of a pair of poor brother and sister, police constable assigned to the 46th PAC in Rudrapur Uttarakhand started a school on the roadside for them," he added.

The police constable works at a quarantine centre for 12 hours and then sits on the roadside on a chair and teaches these children, added the minister and called his act inspirational.

क्वारंटीन सेंटर में 12 घंटे ड्यूटी करने के बाद भी हमारा ये पुलिस का जवान सड़क किनारे ही कुर्सी डालकर गरीब परिवार के बच्चों को पढ़ा रहा है...ये हमसब के लिये एक प्रेरणा का स्रोत है...मैं अपने ऐसे कर्तव्य परायण और परोपकारी प्रवृति के जवान को सलाम करता हूँ...जय हिंद! — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 2, 2020

The minister also shared a few photos where the constable can be seen teaching two children - a girl and boy - who can also be seen writing in their notebook and getting their work checked.

The constable and his students are also following the coronavirus health protocols and all three of them have a face mask on.

The minister hailed the unnamed constable in his tweets and said that he salutes him for his dedication and benevolence.

Click here for more Education News