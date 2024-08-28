Composite Skill Lab Is A Mandatory Requirement For All CBSE Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification on setting up of 'Composite Skill Labs' in schools. With an aim to enhance skill education, National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE), has proposed to set up 'Composite Skill Labs' in CBSE schools. Schools are advised to set up either one Composite Skill Lab of 600 sq ft area for classes 6-12, or two separate labs of 400 sq ft area each, one for classes 6-10 and the other for classes 11-12.

A Composite Skill Lab with all necessary equipment and machinery is a mandatory requirement for all schools seeking fresh affiliation with CBSE. Schools already affiliated with CBSE are required to establish a Composite Skill Lab with all necessary equipments and machinery, within a period of three years, the notification reads.

Emphasising that schools must provide opportunities for students to engage in real-world tasks and projects related to their chosen skills, NCF-SE has advocated the establishment of well-equipped skill labs and vocational training centers within schools.

These facilities are crucial for providing the necessary resources and environment for effective skill development and practical, hands-on learning experiences.

As per the notification setting up 'Composite Skill Labs' will help in providing training on practical skills aligned with industry needs, enhance employment prospects for students in various trades and vocations, enable exploration of diverse career pathways beyond traditional options, and foster entrepreneurial capabilities among students.