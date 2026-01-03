Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 Registration Details Out

The deadline to register for CUET UG is January 30, 2026.
- Registrations for CUET UG 2026 begin on January 3 and end on January 30, 2026
- Fee payment deadline for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026
- Applicants can correct application details from February 2 to February 4, 2026
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
New Delhi:
Registrations have started for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can register for the undergraduate entrance exam from January 3, 2026. The deadline to register for the exam is January 30, 2026. The deadline for successful transaction of fee is January 31, 2026. The date for correcting particulars in online application form is February 2-4, 2026.
The CUET UG exam is scheduled from May 11-31, 2026. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in various central universities across the country.
CUET UG 2026 Exam: Steps to apply for the exam
- Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Under the "Candidate Corner" section, click on "CUET UG 2026 Registration".
- Enter the required details and apply for the test.
- You will be successfully registered for the test.
Documents required for CUET UG 2026 registration
- Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.
- UDID card (for Persons with Disabilities)- UDID Card/Disability Certificate should be valid, updated and renewed as required.
- Category certificate-The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid.