Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 Registration Details Out

Registrations have started for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG). Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can register for the undergraduate entrance exam from January 3, 2026. The deadline to register for the exam is January 30, 2026. The deadline for successful transaction of fee is January 31, 2026. The date for correcting particulars in online application form is February 2-4, 2026.

The CUET UG exam is scheduled from May 11-31, 2026. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in various central universities across the country.

CUET UG 2026 Exam: Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Under the "Candidate Corner" section, click on "CUET UG 2026 Registration".

Enter the required details and apply for the test.

You will be successfully registered for the test.

Documents required for CUET UG 2026 registration