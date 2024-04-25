CMAT 2024: Examination, Application Form Correction Schedule Out, Check Details

CMAT 2024: The city intimation slips will be released 10 days prior to examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to management courses in the country. The examination will be held on May 15 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres nationwide. The city intimation slips will be released 10 days prior to examination.

The exam allows AICTE affiliated/participating institutions to choose suitable graduate candidates for admission to their Management courses.

CMAT 2024: Application Correction

The window for application correction opened on April 24 and will close on April 26 at 11.50pm. Registered candidates can make changes to the details in their respective forms.

Final corrections will only be allowed after payment of any additional required fees. If there's a change in category or PwBD status that affects the fee, the candidate will be charged the applicable excess fee. Excess payments made will not be refunded.

All registered candidates are advised to visit the official website to verify their details and make any necessary corrections to their application forms.

Any additional fees, if applicable, must be paid by the candidate through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

This is a one-time opportunity to correct details and no further chances for correction will be provided.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ for the latest updates.