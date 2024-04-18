Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024: Exam Pattern, Admission Process

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024: The examination is scheduled to be held in May 2024.

The registration for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will close tonight at 11.50pm. The application correction window will open on April 19 and close on April 21. The examination is scheduled to be held in May 2024.

CMAT 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the NTA's official website.

Select the registration link for CMAT 2024.

Enter your personal and educational information.

Complete the payment of the CMAT application fee.

Submit the application form.

Print out the receipt for your records.

The release date for the examination city slip and admit card will be announced later.

The CMAT 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in English only. The exam serves as the gateway for admission to management courses at various colleges and institutes.

CMAT 2024: Eligibility

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute to take the exam.

CMAT 2024: Age Limit

There are no age restrictions for applying to the CMAT 2024 examination.

CMAT 2024: Admission Process

After the CMAT 2024 exam, participating colleges in the admission process will publish cutoff lists. Candidates meeting the cutoff criteria will proceed to the Group Discussion & Interview round. Final selections will be based on candidates' performance in both the written exam and GD/Interview rounds.

CMAT 2024: Exam Pattern

The CMAT 2024 exam pattern comprises five sections, each with 20 questions: Quant & DI, Logical Reasoning, VARC, General Knowledge, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

The exam will consist of 100 questions with a total of 100 marks and will be held for three hours.

Students can access the subject-wise CMAT 2024 syllabus to understand the types of questions asked in the exam.



The CMAT 2024 result will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website after the conclusion of the examination.