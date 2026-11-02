Common Management Admission Test 2027 Registration Date Awaited, Check Previous Years' Trends

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the registration dates for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2027 yet. However, the examination date has been announced. As per the examination calendar, CMAT 2027 will be held on February 7, 2027.

Candidates planning to appear for the management entrance exam are waiting for the application process to begin. While NTA has not shared the registration schedule, previous years' dates give an idea of when the forms were released.

CMAT Registration Dates: Previous Years

NTA has followed different registration timelines over the last three years. Here is a look at the previous schedules:

Examination Registration began Last date CMAT 2026 October 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 CMAT 2025 November 14, 2024 December 13, 2024 CMAT 2024 March 29, 2024 April 18, 2024

The application process for CMAT 2026 began in October 2025, while registrations for CMAT 2025 opened in November 2024. For CMAT 2024, candidates had to wait until March for the application window to open. This shows that NTA has not followed a fixed schedule for registrations.

CMAT 2027: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university can apply for the examination. Students appearing for their final-year degree examination can also apply, subject to the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Where To Apply?

Once the registration process begins, candidates can fill out the application form through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

The detailed notification will include the registration schedule, application fee, eligibility requirements and other important instructions. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.