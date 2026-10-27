Common Admission Test 2026 Admit Card: Check Release Date, Important Instructions

CAT 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card on November 4, 2026. Once released those who successfully registered for the examination will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Once issued by the exam-conducting body, candidates will be able to access their hall ticket using their registered user ID and password. The instructions mentioned on the admit card must be read carefully by aspirants to avoid inconvenience during the exam.

The CAT exam 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026 in three session, the first session will run from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by the second session will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and lastly, the Slot 3 will take place from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT 2026 Admit Card: Know Steps to Download

Applicants can check the steps provided below to download the hall ticket once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registered candidate login link.

Step 3: Now enter the registered user ID and password.

Step 4: Once the login details are submitted the CAT 2026 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

No aspirants will be allowed in the examination hall without a hard copy of the hall ticket.

CAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes and it will consist of three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Section III: Quantitative Ability.

For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded three marks, for an incorrect MCQ one mark will be deducted and in case of unanswered or unattempted question no mark will be awarded.