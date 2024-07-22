COMEDK 2024 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out, Seat Allotment On July 26

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the schedule for COMEDK Round 2 counselling 2024. Those interested in participating can modify their choices starting July 23 on the official website, comedk.org

The deadline for choice filling and editing for Round 2 is July 24. The results for seat allotment in Round 2 will be announced on July 26. To check the result, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password. Candidates must finalise their decisions and pay the fee by July 29 at 2pm.

COMEDK 2024 Round 2 Counselling: Reporting Dates

Candidates who accept their assigned seats must report to their designated college between July 26 and July 30. Those who choose to accept and freeze their seat must adhere strictly to the provided reporting schedule, or they risk losing their seat. Candidates should confirm the specific reporting times directly with the college.

COMEDK Counselling 2024: Documents Required

COMEDK UGET Rank Card 2024

UGET Admit Card

Verification Entry Card

Original ID Proof of the Candidate

Original ID Proof of Parents

Karnataka Domicile Certificate issued by a revenue authority not below the rank of Tahsildar

Proof of Parents' Study in Karnataka for 7 years

Proof of Candidate's Study in Karnataka for 7 years

SC, ST, or OBC Certificate issued by tehsildar

Tulu Minority Certificate (if applicable)

Proof of Date of Birth

Class 12 Result

The COMEDK UGET 2024 was conducted on May 12 at various exam centres across the state, with approximately 1.2 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. It is a common entrance test for admission to medical, engineering and dental colleges.