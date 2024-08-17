COMEDK 2024 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Revised, Details Here

COMEDK 2024 Phase 2 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the Phase 2 counselling schedule. According to the revised date, students can submit their seat acceptance fee by August 19, 4pm. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges by August 22.
Previously, the deadline for seat acceptance was August 14. The seat acceptance and payment process can be completed by visiting the official website. Candidates will need their application number and password to access the counselling process.
COMEDK Counselling 2024: Revised Dates
- The last date for fee payment for Round 2 Phase 2 allotment is August 19, 4pm.
- Candidates who have accepted and frozen their seats must report to their allotted colleges by August 22, 6pm.
- Candidates from Round 1 who wish to cancel their seats in Round 2 Phase 2 must submit the seat cancellation form by August 22, 6pm.
COMEDK Counselling 2024: Steps To Follow
- Visit the official website at comedk.org and log in with your application number and password.
- After logging in, access the allotment status and confirm seat acceptance.
- Submit the fee using the available online payment options.
- Download and print the allotment letter for future use.
COMEDK Counselling 2024: Documents Required
Candidates will need the following documents at the time of counselling:
- COMEDK UGET rank card and hall ticket
- Verification entry card and receipt of fee payment
- Original ID proof for both the candidate and their parents
- Date of birth certificate
- Class 12 mark sheet
- SC, ST, or OBC certificates (if applicable)
- If applicable, a Tulu minority certificate
- Proof of the parent's study in Karnataka for 7 years
- Karnataka domicile certificate issued by a revenue officer of at least Tehsildar rank
- Proof of the candidate's study in Karnataka for 7 years, specifically covering Class 10 and Class 12