COMEDK 2024 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Revised, Details Here

COMEDK 2024 Phase 2 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the Phase 2 counselling schedule. According to the revised date, students can submit their seat acceptance fee by August 19, 4pm. Shortlisted candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges by August 22.

Previously, the deadline for seat acceptance was August 14. The seat acceptance and payment process can be completed by visiting the official website. Candidates will need their application number and password to access the counselling process.

COMEDK Counselling 2024: Revised Dates

The last date for fee payment for Round 2 Phase 2 allotment is August 19, 4pm.

Candidates who have accepted and frozen their seats must report to their allotted colleges by August 22, 6pm.

Candidates from Round 1 who wish to cancel their seats in Round 2 Phase 2 must submit the seat cancellation form by August 22, 6pm.

COMEDK Counselling 2024: Steps To Follow

Visit the official website at comedk.org and log in with your application number and password.

After logging in, access the allotment status and confirm seat acceptance.

Submit the fee using the available online payment options.

Download and print the allotment letter for future use.

COMEDK Counselling 2024: Documents Required

Candidates will need the following documents at the time of counselling: