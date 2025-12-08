CNLU To Release Provisional Answer Key For Common Law Admission Test 2026

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on December 10 (Wednesday). Candidates can visit the official website to download the answer key.

"Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key(s) may do so through the designated portal created for this purpose. The objection submission portal will open at 5.00 pm on December 10 and will close automatically at 5.00 pm on December 12, said the university in an official notification.

Official Notice Here

The CNLU successfully conducted the CLAT exam on December 7 at 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities, and 4 Union Territories.

For CLAT 2026, a total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination, and this year there is an increase of 17 per cent more application. Among them, 75,009 candidates registered for the Undergraduate (UG) programme, while 17,335 candidates applied for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The overall male-female ratio stands at approximately 0.72:1.

Key highlights for the CLAT 2026 exam:

Record-high turnout recorded for CLAT 2026

96.83% of registered undergraduate (UG) applicants appeared for the exam

92.45% of registered postgraduate (PG) applicants appeared for the exam

The high turnout reflects growing aspiration among students to join India's premier National Law Universities (NLUs)

548 candidates appeared under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category

The consortium appointed a dedicated Nodal Officer for PwD candidates

Special focus on providing personal attention and reasonable accommodation to all PwD candidates

Enabled PwD candidates to take the test with greater ease and comfort

Steps to download answer key:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in and log in.

Step 2: Select "Submit Objections."

Step 3: Select your collection of question booklets.

Step 4: Choose the type of objection-question or answer key.

Step 5: Type in the question number and explanation. Step 6: Send in each objection and pay Rs 1,000.