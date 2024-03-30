CMAT 2024: Applications Begin For Common Management Admission Test, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT). CMAT is a national level entrance examination that is conducted for admission to management programmes in institutions across the country.

The submission of the application form began on March 29, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can register by April 18, 2024. The exam will be conducted in the month of May.

The correction in the particulars of application form can be filled from April 19, 2024 to April 21, 2024. The exam cities will be intimated at a later date. The dates for the release of admit cards will be announced later on the NTA website.

Exam mode

CMAT-2024 will be conducted by NTA as three hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments such as Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness, for admission to the management courses in the academic session 2024-25.

Candidates are required to apply separately to the desired CMAT-2024 participating institutions with the CMAT score 2024. Each participating institution will release their respective cut off CMAT score. After qualifying a particular institution's cutoff, the candidates are required to comply with the selection procedure of that institution, which may comprise of Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate's performance in GD and PI.