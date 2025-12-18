CLAT 2026 Topper Geetali Gupta's Honest Reaction Goes Viral, Check Video Here

A viral video circulating on social media is getting overwhelming response and appreciation from users for CLAT topper Geetali Gupta's honest reaction over her result. Geetali has secured the first rank in CLAT 2026 by scoring 112.75 out of 119.

In a video posted online by the coaching institute where she studied, Geetali can be seen nervously checking her result on phone. She is sitting on the floor in front of a temple at her home, scrolling through the phone to check her result. When she finally checks her score on screen, she turns silent and gets awestruck followed by tears. She breaks down realising that she has got a perfect score in the CLAT 2026 results. Her mother rushes to her and embraces her in this happy moment.

The video has gone viral and is receiving appreciation for the 17 year old's honest and surprising reaction on her result. The users are congratulating her for her hard work and patience.

One user commented, "How beautifully she pointed towards the mandir... surrendering after all the hardwork. Surely a heart melting moment. God bless you..🙌🏻"

Another user noted, "Proud of her, extremely happy for her. I myself am a clat aspirant and this time I appeared for the clat 2026 but LE's answer key and Consortium's answer key had zameen asmaan ka farak... There were so many mistakes in the provisional answer key but no one did anything! I lost 9 marks!"

Gitali, 17, is a resident of Sri Ganganagar from Rajasthan. Gitali studied Humanities in Class 11 with subjects Political Science, History, Geography, Economics and English.

CLAT results 2025

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) announced the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2026 was recorded as 96.01 per cent. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2026 UG is 112.75. More number of males have scored better results than females in the top 100. In the first 100, 36 are females while 64 are males. With 15 toppers, the highest number of qualifications are from Bengaluru in the top 100. Following second is Delhi with eight toppers in the first 100 and Mumbai with seven toppers in the first 100.