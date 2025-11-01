CLAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till This Date, Here's Direct Link To Apply

CLAT 2026 Registration: The registration deadline for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 has been extended. Aspirants can now apply for the exam until November 7, 2025, up to 11:59 PM on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

In its official notice, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) stated, "The Executive Council of the Consortium of National Law Universities is pleased to announce the extension of the last date for submission of CLAT 2026 online applications (for both UG and PG programmes)."

The extension allows aspirants to complete their registration carefully, review their application forms, and avoid errors.

CLAT 2026 Exam Schedule

The CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 PM to 4 PM, in a single shift. It is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 25 National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

How To Apply For CLAT 2026

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'CLAT 2026 Registration' link.

Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Log in using the generated credentials and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.