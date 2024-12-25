CLAT 2025: NLUs Delay Release Of First Merit List, Updated Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released a notification informing about the delay in the counselling process for CLAT 2025. The consortium had earlier scheduled the release of first allotment list for CLAT 2025 on December 26, 2024. However, the date has been postponed now after the intervention of Delhi High Court ordering for a reconsideration of the merit list issued on December 7, 2024.



An official notification from the Consortium of National Law Universities reads, "We wish to inform you that the single bench of Hon'ble Delhi High Court had issued an order directing the Consortium to revisit the merit list published on December 7, 2024. In response, we filed an appeal in division bench of Delhi HC, however division bench didn't intervene the single judge bench order. We are approaching the SC for appropriate relief against this order at the earliest available date due to vacation."



This development may result in some delay in the scheduled counselling process, the notice added. The Consortium is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in the process. Consequently, the release of the first admission list for NLUs, originally scheduled for December 26, will be delayed and there on the counselling process.



The Consortium will issue a fresh calendar for the counselling process soon after receiving an "expected relief" from the Supreme Court.



The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 was conducted on December 1, 2024 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at the National Law Universities (NLUs). The CLAT 2025 cut-off will depend on various factors such as the number of candidates and availability of seats in the National Law Universities.