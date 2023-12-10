CLAT 2024 Results Releasing Today, Counselling Process Begins on December 12

CLAT 2024: Candidates can check the results at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the CLAT 2024 results today. Those who appeared in the examination can check the results by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will need to use their application number, admit card number, and date of birth to access and download the results. The results will include candidates' marks, along with their All India rank and category rank. The CLAT merit list for 2024 will also be released shortly after the results are out. Admissions to the 23 National Law Universities (NLUs) will be determined based on merit and preference.

The examination was held on December 3, 2023, at 139 test centers in 25 states and 4 Union Territories across the country. The provisional answer key was published on December 4. The objection window opened on the same day, with a deadline for submitting objections until December 5, 2023.

Steps to download CLAT 2024 answer key:

Go to the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the home page, select the CLAT 2024 final answer key.

Input the registered details and click on submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Review the answer key and save the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The counseling process for admission will start on December 12 and conclude on December 22, 2023. Candidates are advised to check the official website of CLAT for more related details.