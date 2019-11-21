CLAT 2020 On May 10, Exam Pattern To Change. Details Here

The CLAT exam will remain offline and the duration will be two hours.

The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2020 will be held on May 10, 2020 (Sunday), according to an official release from the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). The CLAT 2020 notification will be released in the last week of December 2019 and the online application form would be available from January 1, 2020. The CLAT is conducted for students who are seeking admission to various National Law Universities (NLUs) in the country and the Consortium is responsible for conducting the exam.

A meeting by the Consortium held today at the Consortium's Permanent Secretariat in Bangalore also decided that the CLAT 2020 will have a change in the pattern of the questions for the Undergraduate entrance examination.

"Comprehension based questions would be asked from Quantitative Techniques, English, Current Affairs, Deductive Reasoning and Logical Reasoning," said the statement from the Consortium.

The meeting also resolved to reduce the number of questions from 200 to 120-150 questions.

Prof. Faizan Mustafa, the president of the Consortium, also Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, said that asking students to answer 200 questions in 120 minutes is not right as it puts students under lot of mental stress.

The exam will remain offline and the duration will be two hours.

Prof. Mustafa also said the idea is to get better students to National Law Universities who have competence in reading texts and demonstrate skills in inferential reasoning.

Similarly, the PG admission test will also have comprehension based questions.

The descriptive portion will remain same as last year. The Consortium has authorised the Executive Council of CLAT 2020 to study the possibility of introducing cut off marks for the L.L.M.

