CLAT 2018 Admit Card Expected Today; Here Is How To Download The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Kochi, Kerala will release the CLAT 2018 admit card today at clat.ac.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CLAT 2018 admit card or hall ticket expected today @ clat.ac.in CLAT 2018 Admit Card: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Kochi, Kerala, the official organiser of the CLAT 2018 will release the admit card or hall ticket for the national level law entrance exam today.



CLAT, is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes.



The CLAT 2018 admit card will be available on the official website, www.clat.ac.in.



The admit cards can be downloaded by the candidates by logging into their login account on the official website.

Here's how you can download CLAT 2018 Admit Card through CLAT portal:

1. Open the CLAT 2018 website.



2. Spot the CLAT admit card link on the home page and click on it.



3. After this, proceed to login with your CLAT registration credentials.



4. After this step, submit the details and download your CLAT 2018 admit card



The candidates may take a print-out of the CLAT 2018 Admit Card or Hall Ticket and carry the same to the Examination Hall. The candidates shall read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and carry all the requisite documents to the Examination Hall.



CLAT 2018 entrance examination for Undergraduate candidates will carry questions from English including comprehension (40 marks), General Knowledge and Current Affairs (50 marks), Elementary Mathematics (20 marks), Legal Aptitude (50 marks) and Logical Reasoning (40 marks) areas.



The questions will be of 200 marks and the examination' duration will be 2 hours. The test will carry 200 multiple-choice questions of one mark each.



Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)



CLAT is organised as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the convenience of the students seeking admission to various National Law Universities in India. This entrance test is being held to provide a list of candidates on the basis of 'merit-cum- preference' to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) programmes, as per the eligibility, reservation and other criteria laid down under the respective regulations of the participating law Universities.



The CLAT is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on rotational basis by 19 NLUs for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes.



These 19 participating NLU's in the order of their year of establishment are:



1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru

2. National Academy of Legal Study and Research (NALSAR), University of Law, Hyderabad

3. National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal

4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata

5. National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur

6. Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur

7. Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar

8. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow

9. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab

10. Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna

11. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi

12. National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack

13. National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi

14. National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam

15. Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam

16. Tamil Nadu National Law School (TNNLS), Tiruchirappalli

17. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai

18. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur

19. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Aurangabad



Click here for more





: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Kochi, Kerala, the official organiser of the CLAT 2018 will release the admit card or hall ticket for the national level law entrance exam today. Earlier, the CLAT 2018 admit cards were scheduled to be released on April 20 , however, an update posted on the official CLAT 2018 website said , "Owing to some technical reasons, the downloading of Admit Card will commence only from April 26, 2018." There has been no clarification as to what the technical reasons are.CLAT, is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes.The CLAT 2018 admit card will be available on the official website, www.clat.ac.in.The admit cards can be downloaded by the candidates by logging into their login account on the official website.1. Open the CLAT 2018 website.2. Spot the CLAT admit card link on the home page and click on it.3. After this, proceed to login with your CLAT registration credentials.4. After this step, submit the details and download your CLAT 2018 admit cardThe candidates may take a print-out of the CLAT 2018 Admit Card or Hall Ticket and carry the same to the Examination Hall. The candidates shall read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and carry all the requisite documents to the Examination Hall.CLAT 2018 entrance examination for Undergraduate candidates will carry questions from English including comprehension (40 marks), General Knowledge and Current Affairs (50 marks), Elementary Mathematics (20 marks), Legal Aptitude (50 marks) and Logical Reasoning (40 marks) areas.The questions will be of 200 marks and the examination' duration will be 2 hours. The test will carry 200 multiple-choice questions of one mark each.CLAT is organised as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the convenience of the students seeking admission to various National Law Universities in India. This entrance test is being held to provide a list of candidates on the basis of 'merit-cum- preference' to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) programmes, as per the eligibility, reservation and other criteria laid down under the respective regulations of the participating law Universities.The CLAT is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on rotational basis by 19 NLUs for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes.These 19 participating NLU's in the order of their year of establishment are: 1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru2. National Academy of Legal Study and Research (NALSAR), University of Law, Hyderabad3. National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata5. National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur6. Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur7. Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar8. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow9. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab10. Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna11. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi12. National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack13. National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi14. National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam15. Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam16. Tamil Nadu National Law School (TNNLS), Tiruchirappalli17. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai18. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur19. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), AurangabadClick here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter