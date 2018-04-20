CLAT 2018 Admit Card Delayed, Will Be Available For Download On This Date

CLAT 2018 exam will be held on May 13, 2018. The exam will be a computer-based test. CLAT is held for admission to under graduate and post graduate law courses at nineteen law universities. Apart from admission to law courses, CLAT score is also used by Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) for recruitment purpose.
This year, CLAT is being organized by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Kochi, Kerala. CLAT 2018 entrance examination for Undergraduate candidates will carry questions from English including comprehension (40 marks), General Knowledge and Current Affairs (50 marks), Elementary Mathematics (20 marks), Legal Aptitude (50 marks) and Logical Reasoning (40 marks) areas. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and will have 200 questions.
