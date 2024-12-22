Classmates Surprise Two LLB Students In Their 50s With Birthday Celebration, Video Goes Viral

In a heartwarming show of friendship, two middle-aged men studying for their LLB (Bachelor of Laws) have caught the internet's attention. The video, showing their classmates surprising them with a birthday celebration, has gone viral. It highlights that it's never too late to follow your dreams. These inspiring men, who are breaking age-related stereotypes, prove that learning has no age limit.

The heartwarming video was posted by Instagram user Radhika Mangal with the caption, "The best part of unitary LLB is that we are blessed with senior friends." The video captures the moment when several classmates surprise the two middle-aged men with a birthday cake, a gesture that has resonated deeply with viewers.

So far, the video has garnered 5 million views, over 600,000 likes, and more than 600,000 comments, sparking widespread appreciation for these men's pursuit of education and the kindness shown by their classmates.

Reactions To Post

One user commented, "You guys are very lucky, Sir, to have achieved so much affection and respect. I too was a senior law student-not a super senior, of course-but I wasn't accepted as a friend easily. One corner of isolation was a secret that lived with me in my heart until I completed my legal studies. But it's so nice to see this video. Thanks to everyone who made you feel so special."

Another user wrote, "Oh my god. Love the crowd. So pure, beautiful, and good-hearted. Wish everyone were like this-appreciating, supporting, and not mocking."

Yet another comment read, "It's a very impressive age, and you can do so much when you put your mind and heart into it. Uncle did it for himself, and friends like you treat him as if he was the best student, not just in law, but in anything he pursued. I feel so happy to see him honoring education with respect."