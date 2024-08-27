Class 12 Board Results To Be Based On Classes 9 To 11: NCERT Report

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has suggested a new evaluation model for Class 12 board exams. As per NCERT Parakh's new report, the evaluation for Class 12 would be based on the student's performance in three classes 9-11 and include vocational and skill-based training. PARAKH released a report titled 'Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards,' suggesting the incorporation of aggregate performance metrics of students from Class 9-11. The evaluation would include 15 per cent from Class 9, 20 per cent from Class 10, 25 percent from Class 11 and the remaining 40 per cent marks from Class 12.

The report highlights the marking scheme to be followed from Class 9 to Class 12. In Class 9, 70 per cent marking should be based on formative assessment and 30 per cent from summative assessments; in Class 10, an equal weightage of 50-50 per cent is given to formative and summative assessment; Class 11 will include 40 per cent from formative and 60 per cent from summative assessments while Class 12 assessment will be based on 30 per cent from formative and 70 per cent from summative assessments.

PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) is a regulatory centre set up by NCERT, to the Ministry of Education. The body earlier also advocated for a standardised assessment approach across all educational boards in India. It recommended for making vocational and skill-based subjects such as Data Management, Coding, Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, Music, Arts, and Crafts in the curriculum.

The report also recommended on the need to weigh teachers' performance and enhance school infrastructure. This includes ensuring the availability of water, well-resourced libraries, and adequate sports facilities to create a conducive learning environment.