CISCE Warns Against Fake Notice On ICSE, ISC Revised Exam Dates

CISCE

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has neither set new dates for the postponed board examinations, nor has cancelled the examinations altogether. In response to some fake notices being circulated on social media, CISCE has issued a clarification.

Four such notices have come to the Council's notice. Two of these fake documents are dated April 1, 2020, and the other two are of march 28 and February 7, respectively.

The first document dates 1.4.2020 says that all remaining papers for ICSE and ISC 2020 exams have been cancelled, and the other document also dated 1.4.2020 notifies revised dates for ICSE and ISC exams from April 16 to April 22. Both these documents are fake.

The third document dated March 28 says that the result for board exam will be declared on the basis of the 6 subjects in which students have already appeared. The fourth document dated 7.2.2020 is a notice about ISC English I paper. Both these documents are also fake.

The Council has not cancelled the remaining examinations, nor has it released any revised schedule for the examinations.

The Council has also advised students to refer only to the official website for all exam related updated.

CISCE had postponed all remaining examinations for class 10 and 12 which were scheduled between March 19 and March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Not long after, the Prime Minister announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days which started from March 25. The new exam dates will be fixed after the lockdown is over and the Council has reviewed the prevailing conditions.

