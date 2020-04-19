Children's Body Asks States To Ensure Safety Of Students In Online Classes

NCPCR said the participation of children in virtual classrooms should be under parental supervision.

The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has issued an advisory to all states to take adequate precautions and security measures related to online classes started in view of lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in an advisory issued to all secretaries at school education department of all states, said the safety of children is of utmost importance and every action taken with regard to children should be carefully undertaken so as to prevent any kind of violation, abuse or harassment.

The NCPCR said the safety of children in the digital space would be the responsibility of school or educational institution conducting online classes.

"The schools/institutions should follow all the necessary safety measures given by the authorities from time to time. Also, the criteria for using a particular app for children should also be adhered to," the NCPCR said in the advisory.

The NCPCR also said that the participation of children in virtual classrooms should be under parental supervision.

"For this, the schools/institutions should provide proper orientation to parents," it said.

The login IDs should not be made in name of the students and the students should only be attending the online classes/interaction as a guest and the entire control of the virtual classroom should be with the teacher only so that to prevent them falling into prey of cyber bullying/abuse, the NCPCR said.

The NCPCR also warned that neglecting the safety and security of children in any manner shall attract strict action against the school/institution under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and other relevant sections of the existing laws.

India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 488 lives and infected more than 14,000 people.

Schools were closed and exams postponed at least a week before the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Several schools have been conducting teaching and learning activities online during the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3.

