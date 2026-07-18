Chhattisgarh Pre BEd Result 2026 Out: Download Scorecard And Final Answer Key

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has declared the Chhattisgarh Pre BEd Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Pre B.Ed Entrance Examination 2026, held on June 11, 2026, can now check and download their scorecards by logging in with their registered mobile number and password. Along with the result, the board has also published the final answer key and the Pre BEd Merit List 2026. Qualified candidates can now prepare for the upcoming admission and counselling rounds.

How to Download CG Pre BEd Result 2026?

Visit the official CG Vyapam website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on the Pre B.Ed Entrance Examination 2026 Result link available under the Results section.

Enter the registered mobile number and password.

Submit the login details.

Download and save the scorecard for future admission and counselling purposes.

Direct Link Here

CG Vyapam Releases Merit List and Final Answer Key

Along with the result, CG Vyapam has released the Pre BEd Merit List 2026 in PDF format. The merit list includes important details such as candidates' roll numbers, ranks, and marks secured in the examination. It will be used during the B.Ed admission process to determine seat allotment.

The board has also published the final answer key, based on which the results have been prepared. Candidates who wish to compare their responses can download the final answer key from the official website.

Details to Check on Chhattisgarh Pre BEd Scorecard 2026

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application number

Marks obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status

Other examination-related information

If any error or discrepancy is found on the scorecard, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction before the admission process begins.