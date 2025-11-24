Chhattisgarh Board Announces 2026 Class 10 and 12 Exam Dates

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026. Candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official website (cgbse.nic.in).

Class 10 Time Table:

Starts from February 21, 2026 (Saturday) and ends on March 13 (Friday).

Timings: 9:00 am to 12:15 pm.

First paper: Hindi, and second: English.

Last paper: Singing, Driving, and Painting for specially-abled students.

Class 12 Time Table:

Starts from February 20, 2026 (Friday) and ends on March 18 (Wednesday).

Exam timings will be the same as Class 10 (9:00 am to 12:15 pm).

First paper: Geography and Physics.

Last paper: Psychology.

Entry will be allowed till 9:00 am. After 15 minutes of question paper distribution and reading time, the exam will start at 9:15 am.

Steps to download the datesheet:

Go to cgbse.nic.in, the CGBSE's official website.

From the home page, select the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet link.

Candidates will be able to view the dates on a separate page.

Download the page and save it.

This announcement gives students enough time to plan their preparation strategy ahead of the 2026 board examinations. With the complete timetable published early, students can focus on revising subject-wise topics, managing their study schedule effectively and reducing last-minute stress.