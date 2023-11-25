Check Scholarship Scheme For Children Of Central Armed Police Forces

Dependent wards and widows of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) Personnel, police personnel who are killed during Terror/Naxal attacks, can register for Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) which comes under the aegis of the National Defence Fund.

Eligible candidates can register by filling the online applications on the official website of National Scholarship Portal. The last date to fill the application forms is December 31, 2023. The college, university and the institute will verify the applications by January 15,2024. The CAPFs and AR and State government will make the confirmation by January 30, 2024.

The merit list of the students who would be securing the scholarship will be prepared by February 28,2024. The scholarship amount will be disbursed by April 30, 2024.

Eligibility

Wards/widows of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) personnel who died in harness/election duty and who are pursuing first professional degree programme in the field of Engineering, Medicine, Dental, Veterinary, BBA, BCA, BPharma, BSC (Nursing, Agriculture, etc), MBA and MCA etc are eligible to apply.

These candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in Minimum Entry Qualification (MEQ) which can be 10+2/Diploma/Graduation or equivalent in case of new applicant.

The scholarship can also be availed by dependent wards of States/UTs Police Personnel who are martyred during Terror/ Naxal attacks.

Amount

The scholarship amount is Rs 3,000 per month for girls and Rs 2,500 per month for boys. The scholarship will be paid annually to the selected candidates.