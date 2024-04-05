Check Schedule Of Upcoming Medical Exams In 2024

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for the upcoming medical exams. Students willing to appear in the exam may refer to NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for information bulletins, application forms and other details of the exam.

The dates released by the NBEMS are tentative and may change in future, the board mentioned.

"Candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the information bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are tentative and subject to approvals and confirmations," official notification by the board mentioned.

The following is the schedule released by the board for the forthcoming exams-

FNB Exit Examination 2023----April/May 2024

NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023---April/May 2024

DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations - May 2024 --- May 15, 16, 17 and 18 2024

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024---June 8, 2024

NBEMS Diploma Final Examination – June 2024---June 14, 15 and 16, 2024

NEET-PG 2024---June 23, 2024

FMGE June 2024---July 6, 2024

DNB Post Diploma CET (PDCET) 2024---July 21, 2024

Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) – 2024 ----October 5 and 6 2024



NBEMS has meanwhile announced the results for the NBE Fellowship Entrance Test (FET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the NBE to check their results. They will be able to download their individual scorecards on or after April 12, 2024 at FET website.