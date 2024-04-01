Check List Of Colleges For Pursuing PG Medical Course In 2024-25

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released another list of 119 medical colleges that will be offering postgraduate courses in the upcoming academic year. The new list includes around 16 colleges that will start postgraduate courses from 2024-25 while 103 colleges that will have increased postgraduate medical seats.

The courses offered by the medical colleges include MS -Opthalmology, MD - Respiratory Medicine, MS - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MD - Physical Medicine Rehabilitation among others. Candidates and stakeholders can check the complete list of the medical colleges on the official website of the NMC.

The medical body had earlier released names of nearly 1,488 medical colleges that will start postgraduate courses in the upcoming academic year.

The official notification from NMC reads, "Communications in respect of 119 more online applications (for starting of new PG medical courses and increase of seats in PG medical courses for the academic year : 2024-25) have been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the medical institutions/colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline."

The notification further added, "It may be recalled that vide MARB's public notice of even number dated 11th March 2024, 12th March 2024, 15th March 2024, 21st March 2024, 22nd March 2024, 27th March 2024, 28th March 2024 and 29th March 2024, it was informed that communications in respect of 238 + 214 + 202 + 218 + 205 + 209 + 102 + 100 = 1488 online PG Medical course applications had already been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the Medical Institutions/Colleges concerned."