Check How To Apply For Free Online Classes For Company Secretaries Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is offering free centralised online classes for Executive and Professional programme (New Syllabus 2022). Candidates appearing in June 2025 Session of CS exam can visit the official website of the ICSI to register for the classes. Students will be able to avail benefit of the free classes from Monday to Friday 10 am to 12:30 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the official notice, the classes will have best and experienced faculties. Students will be able to clear their doubts in a special doubt solving session by experts.

The following are some of the key features of the online centralised classes:

The classes will be exam oriented.

The teachings will be held in practical and case-based study methodology

There will be frequent quizzes and tests in the classes

It will be an interactive and assignment based learning

Feedback sessions will be held to evaluate students

Students will have free access to online doubt clearing classes conducted by the institute

Candidates will have exemption from pre-exam test subject to clearing the group wise tests conducted by the institute

Students who wish to register for free online centralised classes for ICSI June 2025 can click on the following link: https://stimulate.icsi.edu/RO/RO/Delegate

The deadline to register for the classes is March 20, 2025. The last date to end the classes is April 30, 2025.



ICSI will conduct the Company Secretary Executive, Professional (2017) and Professional (2022) exams in June 2025. The exam will be conducted from June 1- June 10, 2025.