Chartered Accountancy Final Exam Schedule For November Session Out, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the CA Final exams for the November 2024 session. ICAI has also released the exam date for the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination.

The CA Final examination have been scheduled from November 1 to November 11. The Group I exam will be conducted from November 1, 3 and 5, 2024. The Group II exam is scheduled for November 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

The International Taxation- Assessment Test is scheduled for November 9 and 11, 2024. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will be held from November 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2024.

The Paper 6 of Final examination and all papers of International Taxation – Assessment Test are of four hours duration. However, all other examinations are of three hours duration.

An official notification by the ICAI noted, "There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the central government or any state government / local bodies."

The online applications for the CA Final exam will begin from August 7, 2024. The last date for registering for the CA Final exam without late fees is August 20, 2024. The forms can be submitted with late fees from August 23, 2024. For students seeking change of examination city/ medium, the correction window for the examination forms will be available from August 24, 2024 to August 26, 2024.

The examination fee for students appearing in the Indian centres is Rs 1,800 for single group and Rs 3,300 for students appearing for both groups. For students appearing from overseas centre, the fees for single group exam is US$ 325 and for both groups is US $550. The examination fees for Bhutan and Kathmandu centre for single group is Rs 2,200 and for both groups is Rs 4,000.



The fees for applying to the International Taxation- Assessment Test is Rs 2,000 and for Insurance and Risk Management is Rs 2,000. The November 2024 Examinations will also be held at 8 (Eight) overseas examination cities including overseas Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat.