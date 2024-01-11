CGPDTM Prelims Result 2023 Announced, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

CGPDTM Prelims Result 2023: Candidates can access their scorecards on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) Prelims result 2023. Those who took the examination can check their result on the official website using their application number and date of birth. The preliminary examination was conducted on December 21.

A total of 89,567 individuals took the examination for 553 available positions. Those who successfully passed the preliminary exam (Phase 1) are eligible to participate in the main examination (Paper 1 and 2) scheduled for January 25, 2023.

CGPDTM Prelims Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecards

Visit the official website

On the homepage, locate the link for downloading the scorecard

Click on the link, and you will be directed to a new page

Enter your login details and submit the information

Once submitted, your CGPDTM Result for 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the scorecards and take a printout for future use

Qualifying Criteria:

General category candidates are required to achieve at least 30% marks; those from the OBC/EWS category will need a minimum of 25%, while others need a minimum of 20% score to pass the Prelims.