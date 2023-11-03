Centre Launches Scholarship of Rs 80,000 For Students From North-East

Applications are invited from eligible candidates from North-Eastern states to avail scholarships of Rs 80,000 every year. The National Scholarship Portal of Government of India will be awarding nearly 10,000 scholarships at the rate of Rs 8,000 per month for 10 months to the students.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the National Scholarship Portal and apply by December 31, 2023.

The scholarships will be awarded to students belonging to economical weaker section of north eastern region. The selection under the scheme is done purely on the basis of State-wise merit from among the candidates who have applied on the designated portal, i.e., National Scholarship Portal of Government of India. Student must have a valid Domicile Certificate of any state of north eastern region.

Eligibility

The scholarship is open to those students who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination from a school situated within north eastern region through a recognised board of education. The scholarship is available for those students only, who are pursuing a recognised undergraduate degree programmes as specified and notified by University Grants Commission from time to time.

Students who are admitted in undergraduate degree programme through 'Regular/Full Time' mode only can avail the scholarship. The students, who are pursuing any undergraduate programme through open/ distance/ correspondence/ private/ part-time mode, are not eligible to apply.

The scholarship is available to the students for first undergraduate degree only. Students, who have already acquired any degree, are not eligible to apply.

Students whose parents' annual income is not more than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum are eligible for the scholarship programme.