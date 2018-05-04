Central University Of Orissa Admission 2018 Details Central University of Orissa, Koraput has begun admission process for various undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes.

Central University Of Orissa Admission 2018 Details; Know How To Apply New Delhi: Central University of Orissa, Koraput has begun admission process for various undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes. Official notification is available online at cuo.ac.in. The registration process will begin on May 5, 2018. Entrance examination for the admission will be held at Koraput, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Bhawanipatna, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Baripada, Keonjhar, Ranchi, Kolkata, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. 'Central University of Orissa, Koraput invites aspiring students committed to academic excellence to apply through On-line mode for admission to various Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Research Programmes, ' reads the official notification.



Entrance exam will be held for admission to B.C.A., B.Ed., M.B.A., 5 yr. Integrated M.Sc. in Mathematics, M.A. (Economics/ English/ Hindi/ Journalism & Mass Communication/ Odia/ Sanskrit/ Sociology), M.Sc. (Anthropology/ Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources/ Statistics), M.Phil (Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources/ Economics/ Education/ Journalism & Mass Communication/ Odia/ Statistics) and PhD (Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources/ Economics/ Education/ Statistics).



