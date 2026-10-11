Central Sector Scholarship Renewal 2026: Apply By October 31

The renewal process for the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) for the 2026-27 academic year is open on the National Scholarship Portal. Students who received the scholarship in the previous academic year can apply to continue receiving financial assistance for higher education.

The last date to apply is October 31, 2026, while the deadline for institute-level verification is November 15, 2026.

PM-USP CSSS Scholarship Renewal 2026: Eligibility

Students must meet the following conditions to renew their scholarship:

Minimum marks: Score at least 50% marks in the previous year's examination.

Score at least 50% marks in the previous year's examination. Attendance: Maintain the required attendance, generally 75%.

Maintain the required attendance, generally 75%. Regular course: Continue studying in a regular course at a recognised institution.

Continue studying in a regular course at a recognised institution. Other conditions: Meet the scheme's eligibility rules. Students who have changed courses, taken a break or received another scholarship should check the latest guidelines.

Documents Required

Students should keep the following documents ready, as applicable:

Previous year's marksheet

Student or bonafide certificate from the institution

Aadhaar details

Bank account details

Income certificate, if required

Current year's fee receipt, if requested

How To Apply

Students can follow these steps to submit their renewal application:

Visit the National Scholarship Portal .

. Log in using the required One-Time Registration (OTR) credentials.

Select the PM-USP CSSS renewal application for 2026-27.

Check personal, academic and bank details.

Fill in the required information and upload the requested documents.

Submit the application and save the acknowledgement.

Contact the institution to check whether verification is completed before the deadline.

Scholarship Amount And Payment

The scholarship amount depends on the student's course and level of study. The approved amount is transferred directly to the eligible student's bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), subject to successful verification and approval.