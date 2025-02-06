Central Institute Of Educational Technology To Appoint Joint Director, Salary Rs 1.44- 2.18 Lakh

The Ministry of Education has released a notification for the appointment of Joint Director, Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a constituent unit of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education and NCERT for detailed information. The advertisement are hosted on the official websites: www.education.gov.in and www.ncert.nic.in.

Candidates will be entitled for a salary of scale of Rs 1,44,200- 2,18,200 (Academic Level-14) (pre-revised Pay Band of Rs 37,400 to 67,000- (PB-4) with Academic Grade Pay Rs 10,000).

The duties of the Joint Director include undertaking, guiding and coordinating all aspects related to Educational Technology and mass media, including research, curriculum development and training.

The period of appointment through short-term contract should not exceed five years extendable upto 7 years or up to the age of 65 years of the candidate.

Eligibility

Candidates having a 4-year Bachelors degree in the relevant field

Holding Professor level post in any academic body or holding any L14 post in Central or State Government or Autonomous bodies or PSEs.

For applicants from the private sector, minimum 15 years' experience in the relevant field at appropriate senior level.

In case a person, whose age of retirement is less than 65 years in his parent organisation and is appointed as Joint Director (CIET), NCERT he shall retire on attaining the age of superannuation in his parent organisation.

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation should not exceed 58 years.