CBSE Announces Cancellation Of Its Welfare Society's Registration, Details Here

CBSE stated it has no affiliation with the society and warned schools against engaging with its events or claims.

CBSE Cancels Registration Of Unauthorized School Games Society
  • CBSE cancelled the registration of CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society, Agra
  • The society used the CBSE name without the Board’s consent, deemed unauthorized
  • CBSE clarified it has no affiliation or endorsement of the mentioned society
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the registration of the CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra. The cancellation has been issued due to the society's unauthorised and misleading use of the name "CBSE" without the consent of the Board., said the board in official notification.

The notification added, "All affiliated schools are hereby advised that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has no association, affiliation, endorsement, or connection whatsoever with the aforementioned society. Any communications, activities, or claims made by this entity should be treated as unauthorised and invalid."

Official notification here

Schools are also instructed to refrain from engaging with, supporting, or sponsoring students for any sports events, activities, or programmes conducted or promoted by this society.

Instructions to follow the advisory

All CBSE schools have been urged to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to this advisory. For any additional information, schools should contact the Board's official communication channels only.

